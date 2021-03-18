Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,222 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.41% of American Tower worth $410,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.09.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.55 and a 200-day moving average of $230.66. The stock has a market cap of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

