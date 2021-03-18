Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,754,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,926 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $733,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $257.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $307.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.73.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $3.26 on Thursday, reaching $287.48. 13,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,449. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $298.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.72. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.