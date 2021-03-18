Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 576,210 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576,210 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.83% of Analog Devices worth $452,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 314,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,516,000 after purchasing an additional 119,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 647,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,653,000 after purchasing an additional 50,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.20.

ADI traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.40. The company had a trading volume of 58,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.