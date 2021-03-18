Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,346,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88,012 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.30% of Costco Wholesale worth $507,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,792,598,000 after acquiring an additional 876,624 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 748,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,137,000 after buying an additional 277,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $324.02. The stock had a trading volume of 51,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.42 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $374,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

