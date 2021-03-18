Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 161,260 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.97% of Lululemon Athletica worth $438,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after purchasing an additional 579,369 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2,287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 413,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $136,044,000 after acquiring an additional 395,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,993,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 851.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 222,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $73,195,000 after acquiring an additional 198,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.85. 25,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,366. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.51 and its 200 day moving average is $339.21. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

