Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 856,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,324 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $214,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

CRL traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $292.34. The company had a trading volume of 387 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,614. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $279.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $303.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

