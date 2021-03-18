Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,853,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,078,937 shares during the quarter. Genpact comprises approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 7.32% of Genpact worth $572,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,939,000 after acquiring an additional 311,597 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,813,000. Ossiam boosted its holdings in Genpact by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 15,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

NYSE G traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,498. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.93 million. Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,781,952 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.