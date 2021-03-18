Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,631,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,324 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 2.70% of IAA worth $235,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 86.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 83.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in IAA by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after acquiring an additional 668,950 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in IAA by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,858,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,736,000 after acquiring an additional 433,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in IAA by 2,906.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after acquiring an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Shares of IAA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.96. The stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,713. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The business had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAA. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.42.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.