Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,297,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,038 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of The Home Depot worth $344,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Amarillo National Bank lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,889 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.50. 126,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

