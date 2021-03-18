Brown Advisory Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,078,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 583,042 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Visa worth $1,110,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

NYSE:V traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $219.96. 156,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company has a market capitalization of $429.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.58 and a 200 day moving average of $206.41.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

