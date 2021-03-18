Brown Advisory Inc. Has $259 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,613,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83,561 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.22% of Lowe’s Companies worth $259,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,043,751,000 after purchasing an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after purchasing an additional 958,338 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,293,000 after purchasing an additional 677,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,294 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $175.85. 67,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,477. The stock has a market cap of $128.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.72.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

