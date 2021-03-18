Brown Advisory Inc. Has $265.38 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480,642 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Starbucks worth $265,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,042. The stock has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $112.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.96.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

