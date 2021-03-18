Brown Advisory Inc. Has $275.60 Million Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,549,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 252,869 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.23% of Etsy worth $275,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 85.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 55,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.63. The company had a trading volume of 74,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,111. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 17,434 shares of company stock worth $3,369,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.