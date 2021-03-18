Brown Advisory Inc. Has $277.29 Million Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.59% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $277,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO traded up $15.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $581.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $570.76. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $309.38 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $789.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

