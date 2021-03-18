Brown Advisory Inc. Has $277.36 Million Stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,908,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,788 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 6.91% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $277,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,440. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.