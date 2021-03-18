Brown Advisory Inc. Has $306.54 Million Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $306,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 17,600.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,743,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 385,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after purchasing an additional 98,736 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total transaction of $491,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 253,937 shares of company stock valued at $94,495,817 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $347.05. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,511. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.12 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 107.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $362.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.45.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.