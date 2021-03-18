Brown Advisory Inc. Has $357.36 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,277,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,819 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $357,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $116.06. The company had a trading volume of 226,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,974,968. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

