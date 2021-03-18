Brown Advisory Inc. Has $428.48 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 857,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.00% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $428,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total transaction of $705,231.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.40.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $14.80 on Thursday, reaching $490.10. 9,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,365. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

