Brown Advisory Inc. Has $566.96 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,750,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961,425 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.41% of Match Group worth $566,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 278.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 359.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 136.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Match Group by 97.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $3,693,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,557 shares of company stock valued at $34,158,410. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group stock traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.62. 33,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,822. The company has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.56 and a twelve month high of $174.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.95.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

