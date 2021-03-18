Brown Advisory Inc. Has $591.63 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $591,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,054.40. The company had a trading volume of 32,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,035.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,758.53. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

