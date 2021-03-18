Brown Advisory Inc. Has $615.91 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 228,593 shares during the period. Shopify makes up approximately 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.45% of Shopify worth $615,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 7,939.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,492,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $34.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,135.00. 24,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,262.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,104.58. The company has a market cap of $138.37 billion, a PE ratio of 744.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.82 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shopify from $1,290.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

