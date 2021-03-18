Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,564,114 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 79,666 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 1.0% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.63% of DexCom worth $578,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 902.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,315 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,964,000 after purchasing an additional 135,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.85, for a total transaction of $388,278.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,054,615.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,171 shares of company stock valued at $33,077,263. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $9.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $341.89. 30,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,924. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.33, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

