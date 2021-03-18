Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,172,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,946 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.59% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $332,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WST traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $271.98. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.23. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.