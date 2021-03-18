Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,187,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 266,075 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.14% of NIKE worth $309,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 345,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $43,381,000 after buying an additional 11,523 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 405.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 15,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,030 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.90. 252,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,477,433. The company has a market cap of $228.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

