Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,024,608 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $276,217,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.73% of Cadence Design Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $3,940,800.00. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $6,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,910 shares of company stock valued at $46,784,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS traded down $2.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $125.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $149.08. The firm has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.16.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

