Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 109,337 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,414,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.50% of Ecolab worth $305,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday. Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.69.

Ecolab stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $208.19. 12,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,094. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.53. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

