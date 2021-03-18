Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 171,938 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,938 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 5.00% of Workiva worth $220,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Workiva by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Workiva by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in Workiva by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 37,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.78.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,225 shares of company stock worth $6,496,611. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,227. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $114.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

