Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,441,496 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,815 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $547,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,275,771 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,474,940,000 after buying an additional 765,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,367,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,445,000 after buying an additional 318,250 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after buying an additional 651,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.24.

In other news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total value of $2,979,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,750,338.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,483 shares of company stock worth $10,763,573 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.91. 183,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $209.59. The firm has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.09, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

