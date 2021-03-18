Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,379 shares during the period. Cintas comprises 1.1% of Brown Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.74% of Cintas worth $645,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,185,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.79. 15,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $339.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.54. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.30.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.