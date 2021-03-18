Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 11,426 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 968,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,426 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $188,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $207.95. 77,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,562,287. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

