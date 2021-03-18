Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,405 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $408,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.17. 246,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,203,020. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.15. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

