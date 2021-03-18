Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 8,746 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,746 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $440,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,684,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $251.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.32. The firm has a market cap of $644.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

