Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 9,845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,845 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $318,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total transaction of $15,394,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,373,699 shares of company stock worth $365,586,300. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $283.43. 460,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

