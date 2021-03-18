Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 17,339 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.68. The company had a trading volume of 397,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,993,295. The firm has a market cap of $351.58 billion, a PE ratio of -122.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,370,013 shares of company stock worth $251,640,617. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

