Brown Advisory Securities LLC Acquires 7,771 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after acquiring an additional 68,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,084. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

