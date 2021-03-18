Brown Advisory Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $5.23 on Thursday, hitting $323.96. 56,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,030,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $342.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $278.42 and a 52 week high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $143.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

