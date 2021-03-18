Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 2,690 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Visa by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 228,681 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The company had a trading volume of 177,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,004,920. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.41. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,991 shares of company stock worth $22,641,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

