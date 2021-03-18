Brown Advisory Securities LLC Buys 5,496 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,672 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,358,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,487,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,831 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.70. 263,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,088,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.90.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

