Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.88. 270,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,982,846. The firm has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.73 and a 200 day moving average of $62.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

