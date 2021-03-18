Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MetLife by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,825 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 514.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,666,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 2,025.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 968,987 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

MET stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 233,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,583. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $62.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

