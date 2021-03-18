Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,489,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,247,359,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,543,000 after acquiring an additional 262,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after acquiring an additional 426,939 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $153.67. 184,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,539. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $153.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

