Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Danaher by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.47.

DHR traded up $2.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,072. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $224.73. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

