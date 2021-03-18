Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $412,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the third quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 154,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.25. 993,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,036,803. The firm has a market cap of $246.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.56.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.