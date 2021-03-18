Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 202.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of WLTW stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $221.41. The stock had a trading volume of 13,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,968. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $232.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLTW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.18.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.