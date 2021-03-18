Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.67. 649,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,846,033. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

