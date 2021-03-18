Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $14.36 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.5% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $27.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,054.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,035.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,758.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,072.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.