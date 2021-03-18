Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.16.

NYSE HD traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $284.91. 152,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,499,476. The stock has a market cap of $306.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $270.86 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.