Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.09.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.66. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

