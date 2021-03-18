Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.18.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,814,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,887,770. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $38.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market cap of $344.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

