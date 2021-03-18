Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.18. 127,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,403,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

